Group 3D prints masks for healthcare workers in Upper Michigan

Those with the Makerspace in Marquette and others across the Upper Peninsula are working together to make sure health care workers have the equipment they need to stay safe from COVID-19.

The main component for the masks are made on 3D printers. (WLUC)

Becky LaBrecque, a teacher at Marquette Senior High School, and others, are using 3D printers to make face shields. The piece holding the shield together is 3D printed. The masks are then put together with weather sealing foam, elastic, and a piece of thin plastic. The group hopes to make roughly 50 to 100 a day, donating them to hospitals around the Upper Peninsula.

“To see makers come together to put a stop gap in place, I mean, there's none of us that think this is a great solution, we wish they were sanity, we wish we had a bunch of them, we wish we could produce them faster, but versus going bare face into battle, we've got to protect our healthcare workers,” said LaBrecque.

The group is desperately in need of the supplies though. If you have any supplies, or would like to help, contact LaBrecque on Facebook, or email her at rlabrecque@mapsnet.org.

