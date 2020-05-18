Groundbreaking at historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump

The Pine Mountain Ski Jump renovations have begun. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, for this historic moment in Dickinson County. The Kiwanis Ski Club, and Dickinson County members were present for the event.

The goal of this work is to conform with the International Ski Federation standards, and hopefully hold a world cup in the upcoming years.

Gundlach Champion is the general contractor for the updates. Construction is set to last through October.

"I’ve seen a lot of stuff come and I’ve seen a lot of stuff go, but we're still here. It’s because of the fans, the sponsors and everyone else. It's just an amazing thing,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club president, Nick Blagec.

A loan for the funding has been provided by the Great Lakes Sports Commission. The Kiwanis Ski Club is actively fundraising to repay this loan. If you are interested in making a contribution you can mail your tax deductible donation to the Kiwanis Ski Club PO Box 475, Iron Mountain, MI 49801. You can also visit the donation website, located in the 'Related Links' section.

