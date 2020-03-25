Grocery, convenience stores restricted shopping hours list

Several stores in Upper Michigan, and nationwide, are offering special hours for older adults, people who have a compromised immune system, chronic conditions, and pregnant women.

Find a list of participating businesses and hours below (alphabetically):

• Aldi - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

• Dollar General – First hour of shopping each day

• Elmers County Market – Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

•Family Fare Supermarkets – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Meijer (store and pharmacy) – Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m.

• Pat's Foods – No specific hours have been announced.

• SuperOne Foods – Asking the "public to voluntarily consider the first hour of service be the shopping hour for the elderly, immuno-compromised, healthcare staff, and first responders."

• Tadych's Econofoods – No specific hours have been announced.

• Target – First hour on Wednesdays

• Walgreens – Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Walmart – Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m.

If you have a grocery or convenience store with specific hours for the elderly, pregnant women other populations, or comments or conerns, please email information to wlucnews@wluctv6.com.

