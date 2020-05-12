Great Lakes Recovery Center holds "LIVE Week" to spread Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Great Lakes Recovery Center is helping to spread the message.

This week, it's holding a Virtual LIVE Week through the West End Suicide Prevention program.

It features contests that are meant to spread positivity and awareness. People can get involved by playing LIVE bingo, or decorating their window with a message that incorporates the meaning of LIVE.

“LIVE is a positive mental health campaign, and we just want to give people some positive ways to help maintain their mental health during this time, but really during all time,” said Amy Poirier, Great Lakes Recovery Center Foundation Coordinator.

The West End Suicide Prevention program is bringing this event to the entire Upper Peninsula after receiving a grant to expand its program. To learn more about the contests and how to enter, click here.