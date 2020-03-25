Great Lake Recovery Centers still open, practicing precautions

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers have been deemed an essential service. So, they remain open during the Governor's stay home stay safe order.

They've adapted though and implemented a mitigation plan and are using universal precautions at this time. They're also using new methods and on-line technology to still reach those they serve.

The CEO says during times like these some of their services become much more important.

"We are open and we will make accommodations for folks that want to participate in anything we do on a virtual basis, we want to make sure that the community is aware that we are still there for them especially during a heightend time of need," said Greg Toutant, CEO for GLRC.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers has nine outpatient offices across Upper Michigan as well as three recovery houses.

