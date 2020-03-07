Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon celebrates 40 years of skiing

Setting out for a challenge in what skiers considered perfect skiing conditions Saturday, Swedetown Trails in Calumet swarmed with hundreds of excited racers, like Jennifer and Ellen Bruno.

“We love coming up here. It's a beautiful town, and we're looking forward to visiting the brewery after the race,” said Ellen Bruno, a racer from Wausau, Wisconsin.

The mother-daughter duo and hundreds of other skiers traveled near and far from states like Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin to participate in the big race.

“It's health-focused, family-friendly and I think it's just a great thing to rally around,” said Jennifer Bruno, a racer also from Wausau, Wisconsin.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I grew up in this area, so it's like coming home. I grew up skiing on these trails, so it's super awesome,” said Linda Magni, a racer from Duluth Minnesota.

Magni and most skiers enjoyed the warmer the usual temperatures Saturday, but concern over how these conditions could impact the race did rise.

"They’re perfect for comfort, but not for the speed because I think it's going to warm up and get a little soft,” she explained.

But Magni and others didn't let it affect them since the 40th Annual Great Bear Chase still set a record breaking total of 865 skiers at Saturday’s race.

The annual event also celebrated its 40th anniversary.

"It's pretty amazing. The trails have changed a lot in those 40 years. When it was first started, there were two guys that started this, and they ran the whole thing themselves,” explained Great Bear Chase Assistant Race Director, Dean Woodbeck. “Today (Saturday), we have 100 volunteers out here, we have an organizing committee that has 8 people on it, and it's become a much bigger event."

“Thank you so much,” exclaimed the Brunos. “It's a wonderful way to extend our ski season. We really appreciate what you do, and we appreciate you bringing us all the way up here."

Organizers look forward to celebrating another 40 years in the future.