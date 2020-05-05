Governor extends executive orders for remote transactions, eases fuel tax requirements

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Orders 2020-73 and 2020-74, which extend two Executive Orders signed last month to help protect the health and safety of all Michiganders during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders:

-Continue to temporarily allow e-signatures on official documents and remote notarizations to avoid unnecessary in-person contact.

-Continue to temporarily suspend licensing, decal and trip permit requirements used by the Department of Treasury to collect taxes owed by motor carriers.

The new orders take immediate effect. Executive Order 2020-73 (motor carriers) continues through June 2, while Executive Order 2020-74 continues through June 30.

“As we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we must take all measures to avoid in-person contact and ensure we can transport front-line personnel and essential supplies quickly, efficiently and where they’re needed most,” Governor Whitmer said. “These executive orders will help us slow further spread of this deadly disease and protect Michigan families.”

Executive Order 2020-74 temporarily suspends requirements for in-person notarization, and allows transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology. The order also extends the validity of notary commissions until June 30, 2020.

It also permits the use of electronic signatures in all cases, except in rare circumstances when a physical signature is required.

Executive Order 2020-73, temporarily suspends motor carrier licensure requirements, including certain decals and trip permits related to collection of certain fuel taxes.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at text< / a>

