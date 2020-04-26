Governor Whitmer signs executive order aimed at food sellers and pharmacies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2060 on Sunday. This aims to establish strategies to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for both customers and employees. The order also provides temporary relief by suspending certain licensing requirements and regulations for food service industries.

"While Michiganders fight this virus, we must continue to take aggressive action to reduce exposure and prevent a second spike in cases," said Governor Whitmer. "This is not the time to slow our efforts; we must continue to be smart. By establishing these guidelines, we can protect Michigan families and our frontline workers. When we come together, we can slow the spread of the virus and save lives."

Under this order, customers are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when entering a food establishment. Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Additionally, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the establishment must notify other employees without infringing on private personal-health related of an employee.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of consumers, the order also outlines strategies food establishments and pharmacies must take to reduce possible exposure of COVID-19 to their customers.

Due to the increased strain on Michigan's food service industry, local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the governor has extended the deadline for certain forms of licensing and registration.

Check out the full executive order by clicking here.

