Governor Whitmer signs executive orders extending protections for consumers, grocery store employees.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday signed Executive Orders 2020-109 and 2020-108, which extend existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies, and maintain restrictions regarding entry to care facilities designed to protect vulnerable populations, while allowing the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services to gradually open visitation as circumstances permit.

“We’ve made great strides in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Michigan, thanks to the dedicated men and women on the front lines of this pandemic. These executive orders will help us continue to protect Michiganders from the spread of this virus by protecting our most vulnerable residents and employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Governor Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to wear a face mask when they are out in public to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can safely reopen our economy.”

Executive Order 2020-109, which takes effect immediately and continues through June 12, 2020, extends the following health and safety guidelines, among others:

• Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

• Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

• If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.

Executive Order 2020-108 which also takes effect immediately and continues through June 26, 2020 — maintains restrictions on visitation to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, but authorizes the Department of Health and Human Services to gradually re-open visitation as circumstances permit.

Hospitals and other health care facilities are likely to be among the first set of facilities permitted to relax visitation restrictions, while restrictions on nursing homes and other elder care facilities will remain in place.

The order also requires a health screening before entering a facility covered by the order.

