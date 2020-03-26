FinnZone looks to bring Finnish companies to the Copper Country

FinnZone in Houghton is working to bring Finnish companies to the Copper Country.

On March 4th FinnZone presented to Governor Whitmer and Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä at a high level meeting. At the meeting the two representatives signed a memo of understanding to collaborate on business opportunities in Michigan in clean tech, mobility, batteries, and the bioeconomy. FinnZone is working to encourage Finnish companies in these industries to set up in the Copper Country.

"Recruiting those types of companies here to the Copper Country could bring really good jobs to the area, not to mention the cultural and heritage connection. I think it would be exciting for a lot of people to bring Finnish companies here to the area," said Patrick Visser, Founder of FinnZone.

FinnZone will also be meeting with Finnish delegates this summer to discuss further opportunities in the Copper Country.

