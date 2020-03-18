Governor Whitmer makes appointments to boards, commissions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the following appointments to the Michigan Board of Architects, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board "Children's Trust Fund", Elevator Safety Board, Michigan Board of Professional Engineers, Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors, Michigan Truck Safety Commission, Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority Board of Directors, Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, and the Michigan Trails Advisory Council:

Michigan Board of Architects

Allan Machielse, of Detroit, is a licensed architect and the design office manager at Virtuoso Design + Build and their affiliate Infuz Architects Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. Mr. Machielse is appointed to represent licensed architects for a term commencing April 1, 2020 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds Dan Lamble whose term expires March 31, 2020.

The Michigan Board of Architects was created under Article 20 of Public Act 299 of 1980, as amended, to regulate the practice of architecture, which is defined as "professional services, such as consultation, investigation, evaluation, planning, design, review of materials and completed phases of work in construction, alteration or repair in connection with a public or private structure, building, equipment, works or project, when the professional service requires the application of a principle of architecture or architectural design."

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board ("Children's Trust Fund")

Amy Tattrie Loepp, of Bloomfield Hills, is the president and owner of Tattrie Strategies and the co-founder and president of Impact100 Oakland County. She holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University. Ms. Loepp is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 19, 2022. She succeeds Krista Beach whose term expired December 19, 2019. The Governor has designated Ms. Loepp to serve as the Chairperson of the Board.

The Children's Trust Fund (CTF) was established by the Michigan Legislature in 1982 and serves as a voice for Michigan's children and families and promotes their health, safety, and welfare by funding effective local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Elevator Safety Board

Nicholas W. Ottney, of Leslie, is the manager of client product development and design at Farm Bureau Insurance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Michigan University. Mr. Ottney is appointed to represent insurance companies authorized to insure elevators in this state for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring July 22, 2021. He succeeds Mike Nelson who has resigned.

The Elevator Safety Board is responsible for the promulgation of rules, preparation of examinations, and issuance of elevator contractor licenses.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Professional Engineers

Brett A. Dodge, of DeWitt, is the president and owner of All Purpose Surveying Consultants, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Dodge is appointed to represent a professional surveyor who is a member of the Board of Professional Surveyors for a term commencing April 1, 2020 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds Michael Drewyor whose term expires March 31, 2020.

Steven L. Warren, of Saginaw, is the Mid-Michigan director for OHM Advisors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. Mr. Warren is appointed to represent licensed professional engineers for a term commencing April 1, 2020 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds James Stevens whose term expires March 31, 2020.

The Michigan Board of Professional Engineers was created to license and regulate the practice of professional engineering in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of licensed professional engineers.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors

Brett A. Dodge, of DeWitt, is the president and owner of All Purpose Surveying Consultants, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Dodge is appointed to represent professional surveyors, for a term commencing April 1, 2020 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds Ginger Michalski-Wallace whose term expires March 31, 2020.

Steven L. Warren, of Saginaw, is the Mid-Michigan director for OHM Advisors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. Mr. Warren is appointed to represent a professional engineer who is a member of the Board of Professional Engineers for a term commencing April 1, 2020 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds Michael Drewyor whose term expires March 31, 2020.

The Michigan Board of Professional Surveyors was created to license and regulate the practice of professional surveying in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of licensed professional surveyors.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Truck Safety Commission

Randy L. Coplin, of Litchfield, is the former assistant division commander for the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminalistics from Michigan State University. Mr. Coplin is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring August 4, 2021. He succeeds James Shea who has resigned.

The Michigan Truck Safety Commission (MTSC) is the only organization in the nation dedicated to commercial truck driver education and training supported solely by the industry it serves. The Commission is committed to enhancing truck and truck driver safety by providing truck driver education and training, heightening all drivers' awareness of the operational characteristics and limitations of trucks, initiating data collection and research, and supporting enforcement of motor carrier safety laws.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority Board of Directors

Kenneth D. Robbins, of Muskegon, is the president and founder of Scott Senior Living Services, LLC. and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He holds a Master of Arts in Administration from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Robbins is appointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine, for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring April 15, 2021. He succeeds Spencer Hoover who has resigned.

Bradford J. Slagle, of Marquette, is the former CEO of Michigan Veterans Health System and a former administrator for the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Slagle is reappointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine and a resident of the Upper Peninsula, for a term commencing April 16, 2020 and expiring April 15, 2024.

The Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority Board of Directors governs the Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority and consists of the Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and eight members appointed by the Governor who have professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice

Nyeli R. Castanon-Velasquez, of Lansing, is a student at Ingham Academy. Ms. Castanon-Velasquez is appointed to represent persons under the age of 28 at the time of appointment, for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2020. She succeeds DaQuann Harrison who has resigned.

Natalya A. Henderson, of Kalamazoo, is a youth program coordinator with Meaningful Power and the president and founder of Sophisticated She. She is also a guest services agent for Delta Hotels by Marriott and holds an associate’s degree from Wayne County Community College. Miss Henderson is appointed to represent volunteers who work with delinquent youth or youth at risk of delinquency for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2022. She succeeds Mary Beth Kelly whose term expired December 31, 2019.

Marcela L. Moralez-Morris, of Caledonia, is a juvenile probation supervisor with the family division of the Kent County Circuit Court. She holds a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Ferris State University. Mrs. Moralez-Morris is appointed to represent law enforcement and juvenile justice agencies for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2022. She succeeds Sandra Metcalf whose term expired December 31, 2019.

Tashmica Torok, of Lansing, is the executive director of The Firecracker Foundation. She is a member of the Survivor Strong Board of Directors the Child Abuse Prevention Local Council, and the MSU SANE Advisory Committee. Ms. Torok is appointed to fill a new seat representing victims or witness advocacy groups including an individual with expertise in addressing the challenges of sexual abuse and exploitation and trauma, for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2022.

Mark Young, of Detroit, is a lieutenant with the Detroit Police Department and president of the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleary University. Lieutenant Young is appointed to represent law enforcement and juvenile justice agencies, for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2022. He succeeds Thomas Weichel whose term expired December 31, 2019.

Bob A. Higgins, of Portage, is a former safe and supportive schools consultant for the Michigan Department of Education and a member of the Balanced and Restorative Justice Network of Kalamazoo. He was reappointed to the Committee in 2018. The Governor has designated Mr. Higgins to serve as Chairperson of the Committee for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2021.

The Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice is an advisory body within the Department of Human

Services that promotes the effective implementation of juvenile justice policy and greater administrative efficiency for juvenile justice programs. The Committee was created in accordance with the federal requirements under the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974 for receiving grant funds to support juvenile justice initiatives.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Indigent Defense Commission

Kimberly Buddin, of Novi, is policy counsel for the ACLU of Michigan and a VAWA/U-Visa pro-bono attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Michigan State University College of Law. Ms. Buddin is reappointed to represent a member submitted by a bar association whose primary mission or purpose is to advocate for minority interests, for a term commencing April 2, 2020 and expiring April 1, 2024.

John A. Shea, of Chelsea, is an attorney with his private practice, John A. Shea, Attorney at Law and a member of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan. Mr. Shea is reappointed to represent members submitted by the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan for a term commencing April 2, 2020 and expiring April 1, 2024.

William W. Swor, of Grosse Pointe Woods, is an attorney and the principal with Swor and Associates Law Firm and a member of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan Board of Directors. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the Wayne State University Law School. Mr. Swor is reappointed to represent members submitted by the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan for a term commencing April 2, 2020 and expiring April 1, 2024.

The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission was created as a result of efforts to improve legal representation for indigent criminal defendants. The Commission develops and oversees the implementation, enforcement, and modification of minimum standards, rules, and procedures to ensure that indigent criminal defense services providing effective assistance of counsel are delivered to all indigent adults in this state consistent with the safeguards of the United States Constitution, the State Constitution of 1963, and with the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Act.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Trails Advisory Council

Kenneth Hopper, of Brimley, is the owner and manager of Bird’s Eye Outfitters and the director of Outhouse Conservation, a non-profit hiking club and hiking creation club. He holds a Master of Science in Field Biology and Outdoor Recreation from Central Michigan University. Mr. Hopper is appointed to represent non-motorized users and residents of the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring January 17, 2024. He succeeds Jason Rolling whose term expired January 17, 2020.

Donald G. Kauppi, of Copper Harbor, is the owner of Mariner North Resort. He has been actively involved in the creation of motorized and non-motorized recreational trails on Keweenaw Peninsula. Mr. Kauppi is appointed to represent ORV owners and residents of the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring January 17, 2023. He succeeds Peggy McCaughn who has resigned.

James D. Kelts, of Lupton, is a member of the Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club and president of the Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Association. Mr. Kelts is appointed to represent snowmobile owners for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring January 17, 2024. He succeeds William S. Manson, Jr. whose term expired January 17, 2020.

Richard L. Williamson, of White Lake, is the executive director and chief of staff of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. Mr. Williamson is appointed to represent snowmobile owners, for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring January 17, 2024. He succeeds John Matonich whose term expired January 17, 2020.

Robert M. Wilson, of Okemos, is the executive director of Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance. He was reappointed to the Council in 2019. The Governor has designated Mr. Wilson to serve as Chairperson of the Council for a term commencing March 18, 2020 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

The Michigan Trails Advisory Council (MTAC) advises the Director of the Department of Natural Resources and the Governor on the creation, development, operation, and maintenance of motorized and non-motorized trails in the state, including, but not limited to, snowmobile, biking, equestrian, hiking, off-road vehicle, and skiing trails.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.