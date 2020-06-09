Whitmer signs executive order extending disaster relief child care services

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-117, which continues expanded access and capacity for child care services, giving priority to essential workforces. The Executive Order takes effect immediately and continues through July 7, 2020.

“The real heroes of this crisis are the medical workers, first responders and other essential workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day and it’s important to ensure they have child care services available to them,” Governor Whitmer said. “We owe it to them to do what we can to continue to stop the spread of the virus so we can safely reopen our economy.”

Executive Order 2020-117 ensures child care services are available for health care workers, first responders and other workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the Executive Order, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is authorized to issue expedited provisional licenses to expand capacity for child care services. It also allows employers, like hospitals, to operate a disaster relief child care center for their employees. Public and nonpublic school facilities can also be utilized to host a disaster relief child care center focused on providing services for members of the essential workforce.