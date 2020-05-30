Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Gilchrist issue statement encouraging space for peaceful demonstrations

On Saturday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II issued a statement encouraging communities across Michigan to designate areas for peaceful demonstrations.

The following statement was sent out in a press release received Saturday afternoon:

"As Americans, this is one of the most challenging periods in our lifetimes. People in communities of color across the nation and right here in Michigan are feeling a sense of exhaustion and desperation.

Communities are hurting, having felt that calls for equity, justice, safety, and opportunity have gone unheard for too long. We stand in solidarity with those who are seeking equitable justice for everyone in our state. We can’t live in a society and a country where our rights and our dignity are not equal for all.

The First Amendment right to protest has never been more important, and in this moment when we are still battling a killer virus, it is crucial that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully, and in a way that follows social distancing guidelines to protect public health. Our administration is working closely with local elected officials, public safety, and faith, and youth leaders to encourage communities across the state to designate areas for peaceful demonstrations where people can make their voices heard. There will no doubt be more tough days ahead, but we must pull together and treat our fellow Michiganders with dignity, compassion, and humanity.”

