Governor Whitmer Expected to expand ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order Friday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she likely will extend her ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order beyond April 30 even if she relaxes restrictions to reopen parts of the economy.

The governor said she expects to release more details on her plans starting Friday.

During a press conference Wednesday, the governor said “I am as eager as anyone to start reengaging sectors of our economy. We all know that we have to be really smart about what that looks like. So, it will be in waves. There will be some form of a stay at home order in effect for a long time here”.

Governor Whitmer also noted that Michigan is no longer in the top three list for the highest number of cases in the U.S., however, Michigan is still in the top ten for cases and top five for coronavirus deaths.

As of Thursday, April 23 at 5:47 a.m. 32,966 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,813.

The governor attributed this change to social distancing practices and her ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.

The governor was joined by Dr. Marisa Eisenberg, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. Dr. Eisenberg says a resurgence in cases is very likely and that will be considered if social distancing practices are lifted.

Whitmer also announced that her administration has notified state employees of temporary layoffs necessitated by a drop in tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state will furlough 2,900, or about 6%, of its roughly 48,000 workers for two weeks to save about $5 million.

Governor Whitmer previously announced she would be taking a 10% pay cut. She also asked senior staff members to take a pay cut of 5%.

State revenue is likely to suffer this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

