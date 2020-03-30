Governor Gretchen Whitmer explains new executive orders, stresses need for medical supplies during Monday press conference

In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke in depth about a number of executive orders made over the weekend that she hopes will continue to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer urges Michiganders to continue working together throughout this crisis.

New executive orders signed over the weekend include a revised date for the filing of state and city income tax deadlines from April to July, and an expansion of absentee voting ahead of the May elections.

"We've established a $2 million water restart grant program to restore service and access to clean water for Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “We are protecting vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups, and juvenile detention centers."

The governor has also relaxed scope of practice laws within the medical field.

"This important order will allow qualified professionals to work in medical facilities to help take care of the increased patient load," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Not announced at Monday's press conference, a decision on whether or not to extend the state's ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, to keep in line with President Trump's extension of CDC guiltiness to April 30.

"I think that the president's actions are warranted by the science and I was pleased to see that,” said Whitmer. “We are continually evaluating data and information as we know it."

That decision is expected later this week. Also still unknown at this time, when we may say a peak for infections here in Michigan.

"If anyone says that there is one particular date where we know this is going to peak or we know how many people will get it or are going to die, it's just not true right now,” said Dr. Khaldun. “So we know it's going to be several weeks, and we know that we are on the upslope right now of cases."

Dr. Khaldun stressed that the most important thing the state can do now is acquire more beds, ventilators, N-95 masks, and testing kits for hospitals and care facilities.

"So we're trying to expand our testing as much as possible, and continue to improve our models,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Governor Whitmer closed her remarks Monday morning, calling on all Michiganders to come together during and continue to help each other through this crisis.

