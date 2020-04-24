Golf, motorized boating allowed in Gov. Whitmer's extended 'stay home' order

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially lengthened her 'stay home, stay safe' executive order through May 15th.

"We're starting with slowly reopening businesses," says Dr. Joneigh Khaldum, Chief Medical Executive in Michigan. ".. allowing people to engage in some previously suspended activities."

Some of those activities including golf and motorized boating. The measure immediately replaces on that was scheduled to expire on April 30.

Michigan's death toll, more than 3,000 to date, is third highest in the United States, only behind New York and New Jersey.

People are now required, rather than just encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores, as long as they can medically tolerate it. Employers must provide non-medical grade masks to their in-person employees.

Besides announcing the extension of the stay-at-home order, the governor shared some positive news for Michigan homeowners.

"I worked with the department of insurance and financial services to announce the creation of the 'MiMortage Relief Partnership', with over 200 of Michigan financial institutions partners," says Whitmer. "We are recognizing and expanding upon the measures that our financial institutions have been taking to assist customers to help people stay in their homes during the span of this crisis. Many of our credit unions, banks and lenders have stepped up to help those who are suffering financial losses by providing a 90-day grace period for their mortgage payments."

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurses and bike repair shops can also resume operations, as long as they implement social distancing guidelines. Stores selling non-essential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

'Big box' retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Meanwhile, the state legislature met Friday, working on a package of bills to limit the governor's emergency powers. The bills would also limit the number of days the governor can declare a state of emergency from 28 days to 14.

The Governor had a message for these lawmakers.

"I think that they should be focused on making sure that people who lost their jobs, have access to healthcare, if they're doing anything together," says Whitmer. "I think that they should be focused on paid sick-leave, if they are determined to congregate in Lansing."

