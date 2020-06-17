Gov. Whitmer to provide update Wednesday morning on Michigan's COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has planned to give a news conference at 11:00 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

Wednesday marks one week since Regions 6 and 8-the entire Upper Pensinsula plus the Traverse City region-moved on to Phase 5 of the governor's 'MI Safe Start Plan'.

Whitmer previous said that the rest of the state may follow soon.

