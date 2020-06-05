Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference Friday morning

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. eastern time about the state's response to the coronavirus.

The Governor announced on Monday, June 1 that Upper Michigan could be moving to phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan later this week. This would be dependent on COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

As of 7:20 a.m. Friday, there have been a total of 119 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula. Of those, at least 80 are considered recovered and 16 have resulted in a death.

