Gov. Whitmer to hold Friday press conference

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon in Lansing.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to provide a 3:00 p.m. update on the state's COVID-19 response.

The press conference will air live on-air on TV6 & FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

No agenda was given for the press conference, but the state did announce a new MI Symptoms Web Application Friday. The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) have collaborated with the University of Michigan School of Public Health and College of Engineering to create website.

"Designed primarily for employers and employees, the online tool is also available to all Michigan residents. Users enter information daily to help identify symptoms that might be caused by the virus and to make decisions about when to seek appropriate medical care. Local and state public health will also use the collective data to help identify the potential for new outbreaks of the disease," the state's release said.

The governor also signed Executive Order 2020-107 creating the Michigan Workforce Development Board. The board includes one Upper Peninsula representative, Tony Retaskie, of Marquette, the executive director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council.

The board will be "responsible for the development and continuous improvement of the workforce development system in Michigan."

The Board will also include a member of the Michigan Senate nominated by the Senate Majority Leader, a member of the House of Representatives nominated by the Speaker of the House, a non-voting member of the Senate nominated by the Senate Minority Leader, and a non-voting member of the House nominated by the House Minority Leader.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.