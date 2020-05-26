Gov. Whitmer to give Tuesday afternoon coronavirus update

More coronavirus restrictions were lifted Tuesday across the state, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to give an afternoon update about the state's response to the virus.

The news conference is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. eastern time. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page.

Retail stores that weren't deemed essential can reopen Tuesday with a limit on the number of customers inside at one time. Auto dealership showrooms can also reopen, by appointment.

Nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures can resume Friday.

Theaters, gyms, barber shops and salons remain closed until at least June 12.

Anyone in an enclosed public space is still asked to wear a face covering, if they can medically tolerate it.

Restaurants and bars reopened Friday morning in Upper Michigan and part of Northern Lower Michigan with restrictions. There have been 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.P. with 15 deaths and at least 62 recoveries.