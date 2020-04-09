Gov. Whitmer to extend 'Stay Home' order Thursday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will announce plans Thursday to extend Michigan's stay home order.

The order took effect March 24 and is set to expire Monday. Gov. Whitmer hasn't said how long the order will be extended or if she will change what businesses are allowed to operate.

The CDC previously extended its social distancing guidelines through April 30 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Whitmer has a news conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. eastern time Thursday afternoon. TV6 & FOX UP plan to air it live on-air and on Facebook.

Michigan has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 959 deaths as of Thursday morning.

The mayor of Detroit says the coronavirus is "starting to weaken" in Michigan's largest city, but Mike Duggan also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.