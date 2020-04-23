BREAKING: Gov. Whitmer set to extend "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order until May 15

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at her April 22, 2020 press conference (State of Michigan photo)
Updated: Thu 8:33 PM, Apr 23, 2020

LANSING, Mich. - Barring an 11th hour change on Thursday, sources tell TV6 & FOX UP that Governor Gretchen Whitmer is ready to extend her controversial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until May 15.

It is set to expire on April 30.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Legislature scheduled a session for Friday, saying they want to pass bills that would limit Whitmer's emergency powers.

Sources also confirm the governor is likely to reopen some businesses that have limited contact with the general population on May 1.

 
