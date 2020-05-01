Gov. Whitmer signs executive order extending state of emergency through May 28

After the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature refused to extend the emergency and disaster declaration that was set to expire at midnight Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer took swift action by signing three new executive orders.

Orders include:

Executive Order 2020-66 terminates the existing state of emergency and disaster declarations issued under the Emergency Management Act in Executive Order 2020-33.

Executive Order 2020-67 clarifies that a state of emergency remains in effect under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945. The order is effective immediately and continues through May 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m..

Executive Order 2020-68 declares a state of emergency and a state of disaster across the State of Michigan under the Emergency Management Act of 1976. The state of emergency and state of disaster declared by this order will be effective through May 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m..

Governor Whitmer in a press release said that “COVID-19 is an enemy that has taken the lives of more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam War."

“While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen," The Governor continued.

“Today (Thursday) I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to make sure our health care workers and first responders have the tools they need to save lives and protect Michiganders,” said Whitmer.

“We’re all in this together. Defeating COVID-19 is an all hands on deck moment for our state, and I remain hopeful that Republicans in the legislature will stop the partisan games and start working with me to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

Whitmer says Senate Bill 858, which passed the legislature Thursday, does not comply with constitutional requirements.

The governor says she will not sign any bills that constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from COVID-19. Whitmer intends to veto the bill when presented to her.

For more on the Michigan Legislature's vote to not extend the state of emergency, and file a lawsuit challenging the governor's powers, click here.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.