Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to Natural Resources Commission, Wildlife Council

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission and the Michigan Wildlife Council.

Michigan Natural Resources Commission

Michael J. Lashbrook, of East Lansing, is the executive director of the Center for Alcohol Policy. He is a member of Trout Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the State University of New York at Brockport. Lashbrook is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing June 23, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2023. He succeeds George Heartwell who was disapproved by the Senate.

James R. “JR” Richardson, of Ontonagon, is the vice president of environment and safety at PM Power Group. He is a member of Trout Unlimited, White Tail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited Board, Ontonagon Valley Sportsmen’s Club, and president of the Upper Peninsula Sports Fisherman’s Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Michigan Technological University. Richardson is appointed to represent Republicans for a term commencing June 23, 2020, and expiring December 31, 2021. He succeeds John Walters who has resigned. Richardson has resigned from the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority.

Carol M. Rose, of Hillman, is the co-owner of Jeffress-Dyer Inc., a real estate appraisal firm. She is a member of the Montmorency County Conservation Club and a former member of the Michigan Wildlife Council. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Michigan State University. Rose is appointed to represent Independents for a term commencing June 23, 2020, and expiring December 31, 2023. She succeeds Anna Mitterling who was disapproved by the Senate.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals through the issuance of orders.

Michigan Wildlife Council

Jason Garvon, Ph.D., of Brimley, is a professor of biology at Lake State Superior University. He is the advisor for the LSSU Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and a former member of the Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council. He holds a Ph.D. in Wildlife Science from Texas A&M University. Garvon is appointed to represent individuals who have purchased hunting or fishing licenses in this state on a regular basis, at least once during each of the last 3 years, and are nominated by statewide sportsmen organizations, for a term commencing June 24, 2020, and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds James Hammill whose term expired March 31, 2020.

Edgar Roy III, of Traverse City, is an attorney at Kuhn Rogers, PLC. He is a member of the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, Michigan United Conservation Club, and the Brook Trout Coalition. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Detroit Mercy Law School. Roy is reappointed to represent individuals who have purchased hunting or fishing licenses in this state on a regular basis, at least once during each of the last 3 years, and are nominated by statewide sportsmen organizations, for a term commencing June 24, 2020, and expiring March 31, 2024.

T. Elliot Shafer, of Grosse Pointe Woods, is the vice president of commercial banking for TCF Bank. He is a member of The Ruffed Grouse Society, Pheasants Forever Initiative, Ducks Unlimited, Huntsman Hunt Club, and the Northland Sportsman’s Club. He holds a Bachelor of Business Studies in Finance from Wayne State University. Shafer is appointed to represent an individual with a media or marketing background, who is not an employee of the department, for a term commencing June 24, 2020, and expiring March 31, 2022. He succeeds Carol Rose who has resigned.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is entrusted with educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation and its role in preserving Michigan’s great outdoor heritage for future generations.

All of these appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.