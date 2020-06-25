Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to Mackinac Bridge Authority

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday announced the following appointments to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Marianna Caroline Cheeseman, of St. Ignace, is the director of compliance for the First National Bank of St. Ignace. She holds a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University. Ms. Cheeseman is appointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing July 1, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2026. She succeeds Brad Canale whose term expires June 30, 2020.

William G. Milliken, Jr., of Ann Arbor, is the owner of Milliken Realty Co. and a trustee with Washtenaw Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colorado College. Mr. Milliken is appointed to represent Independents for a term commencing July 1, 2020 and expiring June 30, 2026. He succeeds Matthew McLogan whose term expires June 30, 2020.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is committed to preserving and maintaining the state of Michigan's single largest asset and one of the world's leading suspension bridges to provide safe, pleasurable, and expedient passage over the Straits of Mackinac for economic benefit and improved quality of life.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.