Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.

Willie R. Burton, of Bloomfield Hills, is a high school athletics program associate for the Detroit Public Schools Community District and a former professional basketball player with the National Basketball Association (NBA). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies from the University of Minnesota. Burton is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. He succeeds Wayman Britt whose term expired April 30, 2020.

LaDontaye M. Garrett, of Lansing, is the director of group fitness for Crunch Fitness East Lansing. He is a NASM-certified group fitness trainer and he holds a SPIN certification from MAD DOG Athletics and a STAGES Spin Certification. Garrett is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. He succeeds Rick Ferkel whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Joan M. Gustafson, of Bath Township, is the external affairs officer for the Michigan Nonprofit Association and an avid distance runner. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Minnesota. Gustafson is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. She succeeds Cameron Gordon whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Conell Loveless Jr., of West Bloomfield, is a black belt in Isshinryu Karate and the head instructor at Revolution Championship Martial Arts. He is also the global program manager for the Yazaki Corporation. Loveless is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. He succeeds Andre Hutson whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Michelle C. Mattison, of Belleville, is a yoga enthusiast and experienced instructor. She is currently a student pursuing her Master of Business Administration and she recently completed her Master of Social Work at the University of Michigan. Mattison is appointed for a term commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. She succeeds Nick Payne whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Felicia M. Maxwell, of Redford, is the owner and CEO of Fit4Life Health and Fitness, LLC. She is a certified personal fitness trainer and holds a Master of Business Administration from Walsh College.Maxwell is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. She succeeds Laurie Rospond whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Barbara L. Payton, of Port Huron, is a performing, recording, and international touring musician and is also a certified massage technician and an avid bicyclist. Payton is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. She succeeds Justin Zatkoff whose term expired April 30, 2020.

Scott M. Przystas, of Grand Haven, is an elementary school teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools and the head coach for the girl’s cross country, girl’s junior varsity basketball, and middle school girl’s track teams. He holds a Master of Arts in Education from Michigan State University. Przystas is reappointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022.

Ryan L. Reichel, of Negaunee, is a physical education, computers, and health teacher for Ishpeming Public Schools and the girl’s varsity basketball coach. He holds a Master of Education in Physical Education from the University of Arkansas and two bachelor’s degrees from Northern Michigan University where he played on the men’s basketball team. Reichel is appointed for a term commencing May 22, 2020 and expiring April 30, 2022. He succeeds Andy Younger whose term expired April 30, 2020.

The Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports was established in 1992 to improve the health of, and increase physical activity among, Michigan residents.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.