Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for Forsyth Township firefighter killed in the line of duty

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, March 21, 2020, to honor the life and service of Forsyth Township firefighter Benjamen “Ben” Lauren, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

“As an up-and-coming leader in his community, the death of firefighter Ben Lauren is a tragic loss for our state,” Whitmer said. “The flags will be lowered to honor Ben and serve as a reminder of his selfless sacrifice. My thoughts will be with his family as they lay him to rest.”

Lauren is a resident of Gwinn, Michigan. He graduated from Gwinn High School in 2014 before attending Northern Michigan University, where he earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Technology degree in 2018. He was a member of the Forsyth Township Fire Department, and received the Forsyth Township Fireman of the Year award in 2018. Lauren also worked as a maintenance planner at Verso Paper in Escanaba, Michigan.

Lauren was serving his community during a structure fire call when he died on Friday, March 13, 2020. A private service will be held at the Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home. Further burial and honorable processional activities will welcome Lauren's extended family, friends, and the entire community with a tentative date of May 23, 2020.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Fire Fighter Ben Lauren by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 22, 2020.