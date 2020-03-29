Gov. Whitmer issues order requiring water service to all homes

Governor Whitmer has issued an executive order that requires the re connection of water services to homes that have their service shut off.

Also part of the order is a $2 million Water Restart Grant Program that will help communities comply with the order.

“This is a critical step for both the health of families living without a reliable water source, and for slowing the spread of CoronaVirus,” said Whitmer. “We continue to work to provide all Michiganders-regardless of their geography or income level—the tools they need to keep themselves and their communities protected.”

The order requires public water suppliers to immediately identify residences in their service area that do not currently have water service, and to make best efforts to restores service to homes where the service has been disconnected due to non-payment or damaged infrastructure.

The order also includes reporting and accountability requirements.

The $2 million dollar fund has been established through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which will provide funding for local communities to help reconnect homes to their water supplies.

Communities interested in accessing the fund should email RestartGrants@michigan.gov.

