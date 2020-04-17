Gov. Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan, addresses problems in testing

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the latest update from the state on the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday afternoon.

The governor and the state's chief medical executive addressed problems with testing, and the ongoing need for supplies to fight the virus. Whitmer also discussed re-opening the state, saying that in order for that to happen, robust testing will need to be in place, and not just testing of high risk medical professionals, like president trump suggested earlier this week.

"We have to have robust testing of the general public, where people who are feeling ill are actually getting tested, not just the medical providers,” said Whitmer. “Although of course we want them tested."

Michigan currently ranks among the top states for the amount of cases, but still trails in the amount of testing by the tens of thousands.

"We are all struggling to get the swabs that we need and the reagents that we need in order to conduct all the testing capabilities that we have,” said Whitmer. “We have capabilities that we're not able to meet right now, simply because we're missing those critical things from the supply chain.”

Testing that is currently available is running into challenges.

"We know that there are challenges with swabs, the thing that goes in your nose to take the sample,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This isn't just here in Michigan, I’m in contact with other state public health directors who are seeing the same challenges, and quite frankly are also seeing testing go down."

Despite the shortage and challenges, the state hopes to make testing more accessible.

"We've got a lot of work to do, we're expanding our testing criteria, and anyone who has mild symptoms should absolutely seek out a test across the entire state," said Dr. Khaldun.

The state recently received additional ventilators from New York and California. Michigan is ready to disperse them to places like the Upper Peninsula, if necessary.

"We'll be ready, we've got the ventilators,” said Dr. Khaldun. “We're not dispensing them right now, but if they need them, we'll be ready to send them there."

Governor Whitmer also said, the process to re-open the state will likely happen in waves and requires further discussion with her advisors.

