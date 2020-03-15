Gov. Whitmer to give Sunday evening update on Michigan's COVID-19 response

Gov.Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Earlier Sunday, the governors of Ohio and Illinois announced all restaurants and bars will close for inside dining for more than two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

