Gov. Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents in care facilities

On Sunday Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-72, which extends until May 31, 2020 the rules regarding entry to care facilities designed to protect vulnerable populations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The order replaces the governor’s previous order, 2020-37. The order also requires employees of facilities covered by the order to wear face coverings while working within a facility.

“I know this is a difficult time for families, patients and workers across the state, but we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Whitmer.

“Right now the best we tool we have to save lives is to reduce person-to-person interaction. That is why it is necessary to extend this order and put the health and safety of Michiganders first. I hope everyone in Michigan continues to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of both the staff, patients and individuals under the facilities care, the order prohibits any visitors who are not necessary or essential to the services of care from entering health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.

The order also requires a health screening before entering a facility covered by the order.

To view Executive Order 2020-72, click here.