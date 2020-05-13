Gov. Whitmer extends executive order enhancing hospital capacity, efficiency

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday signed Executive Order 2020-82, extending a prior order temporarily lifting regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities to help ensure adequate personnel and facilities to serve patients during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The reissued order authorizes the Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to waive certain requirements to expedite bringing additional care facilities online as needed. The order also empowers LARA to ensure an adequate supply of care providers during the emergency by granting the department additional flexibility in its decisions about licensing, registration and workflow requirements.

“We have made great progress in slowing the spread of this deadly disease, but we must do everything we can to continue flattening the COVID-19 curve across Michigan,” Governor Whitmer said. “This order will help facilities expand capacity as needed, ensuring Michiganders have access to care throughout this public health crisis.”

The new order is in effect until June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

To read the full executive order, click here.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

