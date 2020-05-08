Gov. Whitmer extends Executive Order temporarily extending expiration of driver’s licenses, state ID cards, vehicle registrations

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday signed Executive Order 2020-78, to temporarily extend the expiration of state identification cards, driver’s licenses and operator endorsements, as well as suspends penalties for vehicle registration violations, and protects Michigan drivers.

The order also ensures that automobile insurance will continue to protect and cover Michigan drivers.

“Nobody should have to stress about renewing their drivers license or state ID card, or worry about their auto insurance coverage during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending this executive order, we’re lifting that burden off Michiganders’ shoulders so they can focus on staying home and staying safe.”

The order protects Michiganders from penalties for driving on what would otherwise be expired driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses, and vehicle registrations. These protections do not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.

People looking to renew their licenses should do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Executive Order 2020-78 is effective immediately and replaces previous order 2020-47.

