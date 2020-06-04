Gov. Whitmer extends Executive Order allowing administrative hearings by phone, video conference

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday signed Executive Order 2020-113, which continues to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through June 30, 2020.

“Michigan has taken some big steps in the past week, but social distancing is still the best tool we have to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That is why it is important to ensure we can continue to allow certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely during this ongoing crisis. I urge all Michiganders to work together and do their part to fight COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-113 continues to permit the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.

The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.

