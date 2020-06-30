Gov. Whitmer expected to unveil recommendations for Michigan K-12 schools

Michigan K-12 schools should get some long-awaited recommendations Tuesday about returning to in-person teaching this fall.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a news conference Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. eastern time to give an update on the state's coronavirus response.

On June 17, Whitmer announced that she would release an executive order and a document called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” on June 30 that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools. The governor indicated schools will have flexibility by region and individual district.

Learn more about her preliminary plan by clicking here.

