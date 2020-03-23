Gov. Whitmer expected to order "shelter in place" in Monday morning press conference

The Detroit Free Press is reporting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 11 a.m. (ET) press conference in Lansing is expected to order a shelter-in-place of some kind.

This comes as coronavirus cases in Michigan surpassed 1,000 Sunday, and the Upper Peninsula reported its first case, located in Chippewa County.

Few details are known at this time. Orders in other states have included exemptions for essential purposes such as shopping for food or drugs, getting medical attention, buying fuel, and walking a pet or getting exercise.

TV6 and FOX UP will carry the press conference live on air beginning at 11 a.m. eastern time.