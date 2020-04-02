Gov. Whitmer expected to make school announcement Thursday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce her plans for the rest of the school year during a press conference Thursday.

Bridge Magazine reported Monday that the governor is expected to sign an executive order soon that will officially close public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year.

On Tuesday, the governor said she had not made a final decision, but said she would be making an announcement Thursday.

She's scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Michigan at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

On March 12, Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools to be closed until April 6, and later extended that closure until April 14.

The governor is also planning to participate in a live televised town hall meeting Thursday night where she will be answering coronavirus related questions.

The town hall starts at 7:00 p.m. Thursday and runs until 8:00 p.m..

You can watch the governor's town hall on your TV6 News Tonight.