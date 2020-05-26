Gov. Whitmer expands testing with new executive order

At the forefront of the Governor's press conference today was a key issue both nationwide and here in Michigan -- testing, and the need for more of it.

"Today, I signed an executive order that expands the type of medical personnel that can order a test to include, nurses, physicians assistants and pharmacists," said Whitmer. "This creates a new category of community testing sites that offers testing to anyone with a reason to be tested, without an advance order, and without charging out-of-pocket costs to any Michigander."

Those eligible include anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, anyone exposed to a person diagnosed with the virus or someone who has symptoms, anyone working outside their home for at least 10 days, or someone who resides in or works at a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter or migrant camp.

Whitmer also answered questions regarding her husband's recent trip to their camp in the northern Lower Peninsula.

"As you know, a few weeks ago, we dropped the travel ban so that if people had a second residence, it was permitted to go to a second residence," said Whitmer. "My husband did go up to our place in Antrim County and raked some leaves and came home. So he was there. We did not all pile in the car to go enjoy our second home, although that would have been permitted if we had. He was there briefly for a night, I think one or two nights and came right back home after he raked some leaves."

Also new on Tuesday, a resource for Michiganders to track the virus in real time, in their community and right on their mobile device.

"The Mi Safe Start Map' is an interactive dashboard with real-time regional and county-specific data on the coronavirus epidemic. The dashboard includes a display of key, epidemic indicators along with benchmarks to guide individuals in understanding the spread of coronavirus in their communities and across the state. The indicators and their risk benchmarks that are displayed on the dashboard are going to be based on the best available scientific data, evaluated by a team of faculty members at the University of Michigan School of Public Health."

To find a testing site near you, call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 1 (888) 535-6136.