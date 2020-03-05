Gov. Whitmer endorses Joe Biden

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Joe Biden for president during an interview on MSNBC Thursday morning.

Michigan's presidential primary is Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the state's Democratic primary in 2016. Of the six states voting Tuesday, Michigan is the biggest prize.

"We need a president who will show up and fight for Michiganders, and Joe Biden has proven time and again that he has our back," said Whitmer on Twitter. "I am proud to both endorse him and announce that I will be joining his campaign as a co-chair."

Whitmer had not planned to endorse a candidate but told The Associated Press on Thursday that Biden "showed up for the people of Michigan" when they needed him. Whitmer cites Biden's work with President Barack Obama to add health coverage for millions of people and to rescue from financial ruin two of the Detroit Three automakers, General Motors and Chrysler.

Sanders has declared himself "neck and neck'' with Biden after winning just four states on Super Tuesday. Biden won 10.