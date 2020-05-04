Gov. Whitmer creates the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-5, creating the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability within the State Budget Office.

The Accountability Office will provide oversight of all spending to address this crisis, and must report regularly on its work to the governor and the state budget director.

“Protecting the people of Michigan and lowering the chance of a second wave has demanded flexibility and decisiveness, and has also required funds from the state treasury, philanthropic sources, and the federal government,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders have the right to expect that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources, especially in a time of crisis. I will continue to work around the clock to ensure these resources are spent wisely, in compliance with the law, and in a transparent and accountable manner.”

The Department of Technology, Management and Budget will designate a Chief COVID-19 Accountability Officer to lead the Accountability Office.

All departments, agencies, committees, commissioners, and officers of this state must give to the Accountability Office any necessary assistance they require. Departments, agencies, committees, and officers must also provide free access to any books, records, or documents in their custody relating to matters within the scope of inquiry, study, or review of the Accountability Office.