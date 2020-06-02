Gov. Whitmer calls for a national plan, while Michigan GOP calls her COVID-19 response a 'failure'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer testified virtually on Tuesday before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce; her testimony, calling on the federal government to help states increase testing for COVID-19.

As part of her testimony, Governor Whitmer outlined her administration's response to the crisis. She also expressed the need for a national plan to secure testing equipment, and PPE.

"When we are procuring these on our own, we necessarily start bidding against one another and guess who tops all of our contracting ability, it's the federal government,” said Whitmer. “So when Michigan was heating up and exponential growth was happening here, it was the federal government that was where our supplies were getting delayed and distracted to."

The Michigan GOP responded to Governor Whitmer's testimony, saying that Whitmer's response to COVID-19 was a failure.

“Despite her partisan testimony before Capitol Hill today, Michiganders know the truth about Governor Whitmer’s actions. She has used this pandemic to raise her national profile at the expense of the people of our state who are suffering,” said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman. “We all want to ensure Michigan can arise from this crisis and that the recovery can begin, but Whitmer has proven she simply cannot handle these difficult situations.”

Governor Whitmer stands firm behind her response, adding that she isn't the only one to express frustrations with the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19.

"I acknowledged that publicly, and you know what, Republican governors have acknowledged that same thing, and for whatever reason, I've gotten the criticism for raising that, but I am not alone in that experience," said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer went on to talk about the importance of adhering to safety measures, building up stores of equipment, and expanding contact tracing, until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.

