Gov. Whitmer anticipates in-person K-12 teaching this fall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she expects Michigan K-12 students will go back to school in person this fall.

School districts are finishing a strange year of learning because of the coronavirus. The governor closed school buildings after March 13 and they never reopened. Schools could offer online instruction but participation wasn't strictly required.

Upper Michigan advanced to Phase 5 of Whitmer's reopening plan Wednesday, which calls for in-person K-12 and university instruction. The rest of the state should follow later this month.

"I do expect students to be resuming in-person instruction in the fall," Whitmer said in an interview with TV6 & FOX UP Wednesday. "It may look very different than what we're used to. It may be smaller classes. They may have to have additional distance while they're in class. It might be a few days a week on and off, depending on the students, depending on the school district."

The governor expects to get recommended protocols for schools by the end of this month from the learning task force she created.

Whitmer said she is not "canceling" sports but admits "the way we watch them might look a little different for a while."

The governor also said it's likely that public gathering limits will be loosened later in the summer.

