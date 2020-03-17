Gov. Whitmer addresses UP testing as 12 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Lower Michigan

A dozen new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Lower Michigan, bringing the state total to 65.

None have been reported in Upper Michigan. Click here for the breakdown by county.

During a one-on-one interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday afternoon, we asked about the apparent shortage of COVID-19 testing access in Upper Michigan.

"We're working hard to make sure that the federal government is sending more tests to Michigan so that we can have them distributed in all parts of our state," said Whitmer. "And while I'm pleased that it's not yet in the U.P. detected, I am mindful that it's very likely that at some point it will be."

Gov. Whitmer encourages Upper Michigan residents to follow social distancing requirements and to stay home if they're sick.

