Gov. Whitmer: Follow stay-at-home order as plan to re-engage economy unfolds

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her plan to re-engage sectors of Michigan's economy incorporates the needs and risks of Upper Michigan while the stay-at-home order continues through May 15.

She unveiled her regional approach Monday and says there is a lot to evaluate before more businesses reopen.

"There are a lot of different categories that we have to really dig deep into and understand," said Whitmer. "One of which of course is a regional overlay. There are different regions of our state, different work patterns, different travel patterns. All of these come into play in terms of assessing risk. Also, the capability of local health systems, and PPE, how much testing is being done, and our tracing capabilities."

Gov. Whitmer hasn't said when the next steps will happen. Whitmer said Monday she will allow commercial and residential construction to restart in Michigan within a week or two. She also is taking a "hard look" at whether to let industrial sectors reopen in the next phase of loosening stay home restrictions.

As re-engaging is explored and Upper Michigan case numbers remain low -- 83 confirmed cases with 13 deaths -- the governor says everyone needs to continue to follow the stay-at-home order.

"As infrequent as we've seen it in northern Michigan, it's really important that we continue to take this very seriously," said Whitmer. "COVID-19 can be spread from one person to another days after you've contracted it. You still don't know, and so you're still out and about, and that's precisely why we're asking people to continue to stay at home, wear your face covering when you do go out and act as though you have it because none of us knows how our body is going to react to it."