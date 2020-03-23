Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order that will take effect on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

This order says that all non-essential businesses are to close and people are to stay at home. If you do leave your home, you are required to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

This is all to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“If you’re going to stop a disease, you gotta get in front of it. And the only way to get in front of it is really looking at testing, quarantine, or separating people from each other, from any type of spread,” said Ed Oswald, Delta County Sheriff.

Ed adds that even his officers are practicing social distancing while on the job. Only required people are in the building and all officers are to have their office doors shut.

