Goodwill locations still accepting donations even though stores are closed

While its stores are closed, Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan locations are still accepting donations.

Under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, all in-store operations are shut down.

Now, donation items can be placed in a bin located at the normal drop off location. Throughout the day, staff will go through the donations and prepare them for when the store is able to open again. The process requires zero human interaction.

However, staff asks those bringing donations to follow CDC guidelines to keep the process safe as possible.

"We're very grateful for the donations, that keeps our business thriving. Keep donating, try to follow the rules, I know it's hard sometimes. Everyone is finding this is a great time to clean out their closets while we're home all day. I think the most important thing is to stay safe and healthy. We don't want to jeopardize anyone," said Jim Borowski, President and CEO of Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at all U.P. Goodwill locations.

