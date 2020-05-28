Goodwill in Marquette reopens for business Thursday

The sound of cashiers ringing up customers' purchases returned to Goodwill in Marquette Thursday for the first time in months.

"This is the first day in a long time, so we're glad to be open,” said Peggy Schwemin, the store manager.

At first, Schwemin says she felt nervous when the time came to reopen Thursday morning.

"But my regulars were the first ones in line, and they were just excited to be here so that made me excited,” she explained.

Since COVID-19's outbreak, staff say the store is stepping up in many ways to make sure customers and staff are protected.

"We're requiring masks. We're also following protocol. We've really taken the time to do some research. We've taken the time to do a lot of extensive cleaning, and educating our staff on what's needed to keep safe,” explained Schwemin.

While some people may still feel hesitant to shop, workers reassure they are going above and beyond what is required.

"We could've reopened here last week with the Governor's Executive Order, but we decided to get our team ready,” said Goodwill Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan President and CEO, Jim Borowski.

Last week, Goodwill reopened their location in Marinette.

On Friday, Escanaba’s Goodwill will reopen, followed by Houghton on Saturday, and Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

As the stores begin operating again, Borowski thanks everyone who donated items, which helped their overall total exceed last year's numbers.