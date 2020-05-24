Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin announces store reopenings

Goodwill store locations in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin now have reopening dates, according to a post on the Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin Facebook page.

The reopenings began last week, with the Marinette, WI location opening on Friday, May 22.

Goodwill Industries announced the following reopenings:

• Marquette- Thursday, May 28

• Escanaba-Friday, May 29

• Houghton-Saturday, May 30

• Sault Ste. Marie- Sunday, May 31

The post also outlined several steps that Goodwill has taken to ensure the safety of employees, customer, and donors. These guidelines align with the State of Michigan and Wisconsin business reopening plans along with recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations.

These steps include:

• Running at 25% building capacity

• Adding shields at all cash registers

• Implementing social distancing through the store via one-way aisles, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of hard surfaces and carts

• Requiring all employees to wear masks and requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping

• Temporarily suspending color of the week promotions

• Designating bins for “no touch” donations

• Requesting that donors practice social distancing while donating by waiting in their car if another donor is unloading items.

• Temporarily suspending staff assistance with large items

• Storing donations for a minimum of 72 hours before sorting and placing them on the sales floor.

