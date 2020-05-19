Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District receives grant for 'Art Force'

“Art Force” at Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District received grant money from the M&M Area Community Foundation’s Philanthropy Fund.

The Philanthropy Fund was created specifically to support projects throughout Marinette and Menominee Counties that advance community well-being and stability including a “Pay It Forward” component to inspire charitable leadership.

“Art Force” at Goodman-Armstrong Creek School District will use the grant to purchase painting supplies to directly support Community Gratitude Through Art.

Students of all ages will add an extra element of artistic beauty to their community. In conjunction with local artists, students will begin with painting windows at local businesses in both Goodman and Armstrong Creek. As support grows, so will our community gratitude projects.

On behalf of our students and our community, the school district would like to thank the M&M Area Community Foundation for their support.

If your business would like to participate in this community outreach or you are a local artist wanting to work with our students, please contact Brenda Wilkey through email (bwilkey@goodman.k12.wi.us). The school will begin creating our list of ideas as soon as requests are received and plans to begin organizing our outreach will begin as soon as school resumes in the fall.