Golfers back on course with restrictions, precautions

Golfers are back on the course, but some things are different.

"With COVID-19, things have changed for the golf course,” said the director of golf and operations at Oak Crest Golf Course, Kevin Londo.

At Oak Crest, they are using a walk-up window to check-in, as no one is allowed inside.

"We are doing the same thing for our bar. We can't have anyone inside the building except for the restroom. So, we are making sure we are keeping it as sanitized as possible,” said Londo.

Carts can be used, but are limited to one person at a time, or 2 family members who are comfortable sitting near each other. Many of the on-course touch points, including rakes and ball washers have been eliminated.

One of the golfers at Oak Crest, Iron Mountain resident Jeffrey Van Holla, says the precautions don’t interfere. He's just happy to be on the greens.

"The hardest parts are around the greens. As long as you're being safe and one person marks the ball at a time, it’s really nice to be out golfing. It’s easy to be socially distancing out here,” he said.

Even though golfers can enjoy the game, many of Oak Crest's tournaments for this year have been canceled. Londo says this is due to lack of sponsors.

"It's going to be a very tough year for all of us. Our greens fees are down, people are still going to be a little bit of afraid to come out,” he said.

Oak Crest is scheduled to open their restaurant and bar on Friday and will continue to take all the precautions they can.

"We just want people to be safe and enjoy it, while they're out here with us,” said Londo.